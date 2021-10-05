ABB and PERIC sign green hydrogen MoU

ABB and PERIC Hydrogen Technologies Co Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to accelerate the widespread adoption of hydrogen as an energy source. Both companies will explore how integration of ABB’s automation, electrification, and digital solutions with PERIC’s electrolysers can help reduce hydrogen generation costs in the future.

PERIC, a company headquartered in China with over 60 years of history in supplying products and technologies for hydrogen generation, looks to further enhance its capabilities to manufacture highly efficient electrolysers – systems that generate hydrogen by using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

According to the International Energy Agency, demand for hydrogen, which has grown more than threefold since 1975, continues to rise. Clean hydrogen is currently enjoying unprecedented momentum, with the number of policies and projects around the world expanding rapidly. Scaling up technologies and bringing down costs of production is vital to enable hydrogen to become widely used.

The collaboration between ABB and PERIC will comprise ongoing consultation relating to the development of joint solutions and/or the integration of complementary technologies that will optimise efficient green hydrogen generation. The aim is for a detailed action plan and specific agreement to be defined within three months following the signature of the MoU.

PERIC will integrate an extensive scope of ABB’s automation, electrification, and digital solutions into the project and bring ABB in on the initiatives where specific ABB technology can be included, such as rectifiers, distributed control systems, energy management, advanced analytics, instrumentation, and telecommunication.

“It is critical for hydrogen to be generated as efficiently as possible. ABB’s energy management technologies, combined with their automation, electrification, and digitalisation solutions, will help us find the best way to boost the efficiency of our own operations, which, in turn, will help minimise the cost of hydrogen production,” said Mr. Zhang Yuguang, General manager, PERIC.

ABB’s integrated approach will play a key role in helping PERIC optimise energy use throughout the plant, thus reducing costs for electrolyser production. Utilising digital solutions from ABB, all data from the plant’s equipment will be integrated into a single automation system that will be continuously analysed to maintain continuous and efficient operation.

“Hydrogen holds significant potential to play an important role in a clean energy future and is an important pillar of the ongoing energy transition. We are pleased to be working with PERIC and bringing our technologies into play alongside their world-class electrolysis competencies, in a collaboration that reflects our joint vision of energy efficient, affordable, and clean hydrogen production,” said Brandon Spencer, President, Energy Industries at ABB.

ABB is collaborating with customers and partners to develop and integrate technology that will make green hydrogen an accessible, affordable component of the world’s low carbon energy mix. In Italy, ABB is partnering with Swiss utility company Axpo to develop modular green hydrogen plants that aim to create an optimum operating model to produce affordable, green hydrogen. In France, ABB is supplying its Freelance distributed control system and ABB Ability™ Manufacturing Operations Management digital platform to the first production site for Lhyfe, a producer and supplier of 100% green hydrogen. ABB is also working with Hydrogen Optimized, a sustainable energy conversion company in Canada, to jointly explore the development of large scale green hydrogen production systems connected to the electrical grid to offer a clean, sustainable, and affordable energy carrier.

