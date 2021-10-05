Octopus Hydrogen, Innova Renewables and Novus partner up

Octopus Hydrogen has entered a strategic partnership with Innova Renewables and Novus to build green hydrogen production facilities alongside their 4 GW of solar, wind and battery projects currently under development in the UK.

Octopus Hydrogen, part of the Octopus Energy Group, will design, build and operate hydrogen production at several of Innova Renewables’ renewable generation sites across the country, with the installation of electrolysers, compression and mobile hydrogen storage. Electrolysers will typically be between 2 - 20 MW in scale.

Novus is working with Innova Renewables to develop 4 GW of solar, wind and battery capacity across the UK. Innova has agreed to develop hydrogen production facilities at several of its co-located solar and battery energy storage sites for the production and supply of green hydrogen to local businesses, via Octopus Hydrogen.

These combined renewable energy and hydrogen sites will be among the first co-located green hydrogen projects in the UK, helping to establish a green hydrogen market and the model for a decentralised production and distribution business. The green hydrogen production facilities will be directly connected to on-site renewable energy generations which will be purchased via long term power purchase agreements (PPAs), producing between 500 - 2500 kg/day of hydrogen.

Octopus Hydrogen’s optimisation software will be used to control electrolysis and when the site exports at full potential, helping balance the grid by choosing the best times to use green electricity to produce hydrogen. This will also enable the companies to increase the amount of renewable generation on the grid by reducing curtailment and enabling renewable projects that would otherwise not have been commercially viable.

Octopus Hydrogen will be combining the full value chain from production, optimisation and delivery to end-users in the transport sector.

Will Rowe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Hydrogen, comments: “This is an incredibly exciting step forward on the journey for Octopus Hydrogen. Partnering with Innova and Novus will allow us to develop and establish our decentralised model for green hydrogen production in the UK.”

“Through this partnership we will increase the amount of green hydrogen available in the UK by approximately 25 tpd, enough to decarbonise over 500 long haul HGVs”.

“We need to see electrification wherever possible, for home heating and domestic cars, but we also need green hydrogen to help decarbonise the hard-to-abate parts of the transport sector.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including CEWEP, Enel Green Power, Turboden S.p.A., Cornwall Insight, and more.