Zutari joins the International Hydropower Association

Zutari, a leading engineering and advisory firm with more than 90 years of experience across Africa and the Middle East, has become a member of the International Hydropower Association (IHA).

Zutari has played a central role in several major hydropower and dam projects across the continent, namely the 49.5 MW Jiji and Mulembwe hydropower schemes in Burundi; together increasing the country’s electricity supply by more than 25%.

The firm also led feasibility and detailed design for Nigeria’s 40 MW Kashimbila multipurpose dam and hydropower station and supported the refurbishment of South Africa’s 180 MW Steenbras pumped storage plant.

Its membership includes the secondment of a specialist to support the IHA’s work, particularly in advancing sustainable hydropower across Africa – underlining its commitment to growth on the continent. Africa has vast greenfield and brownfield potential, particularly in hydropower, which Zutari looks to unlock.

Rudolf van Wyk, Expertise Leader – Hydropower and Dams at Zutari, said: “To enable growth and upliftment in Africa reliable sustainable renewable energy is required. Hydropower in Africa has the potential to eradicate the energy poverty in Africa and to provide reliable renewable energy to all the remote areas in Africa. The dispatchability of hydropower is also critical to ensure sustainable carbon-free generation of energy for the continent.”

Welcoming Zutari, IHA CEO Eddie Rich, commented: “Zutari brings deep technical expertise, regional insight and a proven commitment to sustainable infrastructure. Their track record across Africa demonstrates the kind of practical engineering the world needs. We are thankful to have this expertise directly in our team, with the secondment of a regional specialist. We look forward to working closely with Zutari to advance sustainable hydropower development that supports communities, strengthens resilience, security and accelerates the clean energy transition.”

