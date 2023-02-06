HyCC contracts Kraftanlagen and Nel for green hydrogen project H2eron

HyCC has selected Kraftanlagen as the engineering contractor and Nel as the technology supplier for its green hydrogen project H2eron in Delfzijl, the Netherlands. The 40 MW plant is to produce the first hydrogen in 2026 to support the production of sustainable aviation fuels.

HyCC has contracted Kraftanlagen Energies & Services for the basic design and engineering (FEED) of the plant, and placed an order with Nel for the supply of the electrolysis stacks. The plant will be operated by HyCC and use Nel’s atmospheric alkaline electrolysers to produce green hydrogen from renewable power and water. It will be one of the first plants to apply this technology at this scale.

The hydrogen will be used by SkyNRG to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), made from industrial byproducts and residue streams, such as used cooking oil. In its pure form, the use of SAF results in 85% lower carbon emissions compared to fossil jet fuel, across its life-cycle.

HyCC recently received the environmental permit for the project and the company is working towards the final investment decision (FID) in 2024, in close alignment with SkyNRG and its partners.

Marcel Galjee, Managing Director of HyCC, said: “Reliable supplies of green hydrogen are key to decarbonise sectors, such as the aviation industry. We build on decades of experience in large scale electrolysis and are excited to move to the next phase of the project with these strong partners to lay the foundation for the new hydrogen economy.”

Alfons Weber, CEO of Kraftanlagen Energies & Services, added: “We are proud to bring our proven EPC expertise to this lighthouse project. This project will significantly support the decarbonisation of the aviation industry. It is important that large scale green hydrogen production plants now become reality and H2eron will provide for more sustainable aviation. At Kraftanlagen, we are committed to bring these projects to execution and make green hydrogen available.”

Hans Hide, Chief Project Officer of Nel, commented: “H2eron will have great positive impact on emission reductions from the aviation sector, and we are proud to be selected as the supplier of our proven electrolyser technology to this exciting and important project.”

Maarten van Dijk, Chief Development Officer of SkyNRG, concluded: “Sustain-able aviation fuel is a key component in the energy transition and sustainable hydrogen is a cornerstone building block for SAF. We need reliable production for our hydrogen demand, and we trust on HyCC to realise this for us.”

