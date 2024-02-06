AMPO and GRZ Technologies form hydrogen storage partnership

AMPO, a leader in engineered valves, and GRZ TECHNOLOGIES, a manufacturer of green hydrogen-based solutions, has announced a partnership agreement.

With this new partnership, AMPO will be a commercial and integration partner of GRZ Technologies in Spain and Portugal, whose technology allows storage, compression, and processing of renewable hydrogen, and energy storage and generation at decentralised locations in the grid.

These hydrogen solutions take green hydrogen from an electrolyser as an input and enable several applications. The hydrogen can be transformed into valuable on-demand electric power, stored at low pressure in a very dense, safe, and compact way, compressed to be used in hydrogen mobility or for transportation, or capture carbon dioxide (CO2) and combine it with hydrogen to make synthetic and renewable methane. Thereby, these technologies allow for reliable, safe, efficient, and compact processing of the gas. In other words: AMPO will distribute and integrate systems that are designed to last and to work in decentral parts of the power and gas grid – the exact places where renewables are to be found.

The products include:

Hydrogen-based Electrical Energy Storage in MWh size

Long-duration metal hydride hydrogen storage solutions from kilograms to tonnes.

Large Thermal dynamic hydrogen compressors.

Modular methanation solutions for e-Methane through carbon capture and hydrogen.

“We are excited that AMPO has become our Official Partner in Spain and Portugal,” said Henrik Steen Pedersen, CCO of GRZ Technologies. “The partnership with AMPO allows us to have a strong presence in Iberia and creates an opportunity to accelerate the transition to clean energy in Spain and Portugal. Most end-users of hydrogen applications are looking for complete turn-key solutions, and this is exactly what AMPO can deliver. Therefore, this partnership is a fantastic match for both our companies.”

“This partnership with GRZ will strengthen our position as a green energy player,” added Alex Eizmendi, Strategy Director at AMPO. “We have chosen GRZ’s technology for its scalability, integration policies with other technologies, safety, and easy operation. We are excited to work closely with them driving energy transition for a more sustainable future.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.