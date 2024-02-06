Swire acquires new renewable services company

Swire Renewable Energy A/S, a renewable energy maintenance and services company owned by the Swire Group, has acquired South African renewable energy service provider – Obelisk Energy Services Ltd (South Africa), its related South African group companies, and its related Irish company, Obelisk Energy Ltd (Ireland).

Swire Renewable Energy has purchased Obelisk to consolidate its business in South Africa and establish a footprint in the Irish renewable services sector.

Obelisk’s renewable services businesses are leading suppliers of high-quality maintenance, testing and support services based in Capetown, South Africa. Obelisk has supported more than 200 renewable energy development sites and 20+ windfarms in South Africa since 2010. The company provides wind measurement services, HS&E advisory services, statutory inspections, operational maintenance services and blade and tower services, as part of its product portfolio. Obelisk is committed to local content and job creation in South Africa.

“Acquiring the renewable services business of Obelisk represents an important strategic move for Swire Renewable Energy and consolidates our African position following last week’s acquisition of Altitec Blade Services, which provides blade services in South Africa,” said Ryan Smith, CEO of Swire Renewable Energy. “Africa is an important and highly prospective maintenance and service market for wind turbines, solar and P2X infrastructure. By combining the Obelisk and Altitec teams in South Africa, together with Swire Renewable Energy’s core HV, mechanical, turbine, and installation teams, we now have the right platform in place to develop a competitive long-term strategy for OEM’s, project developers, and energy producers in the African renewable energy sector. Swire has significant operating experience throughout Africa and we will be leveraging that experience as we focus on developing our service network with these important acquisitions.”

“Obelisk has developed a sound reputation for providing quality services in South Africa and other countries on the continent. We are very much looking forward to integrating with Swire Renewable Energy and expanding our service range and expanding the business in South Africa, and other African countries,” said Riccardo Buehler, Managing Director of Obelisk South Africa.

