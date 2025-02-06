Yeager Energy secures investment from Pioneer Point Partners to support geothermal energy ventures

Dutch geothermal energy company Yeager Energy has secured a commitment of more than €100 million from Pioneer Point Partners LLP, an infrastructure investment firm, and its existing shareholders, to grow its geothermal energy and infrastructure business.

Yeager also executed agreements to acquire two geothermal energy companies in the Netherlands, increasing the scale of the portfolio.

The investment from Pioneer accelerates Yeager’s growth strategy in the Dutch geothermal sector, financing two acquisitions and establishing Yeager as a full-cycle geothermal operator. Yeager has acquired a majority interest in Aardwarmte Vogelaer, a Dutch geothermal energy company, and has signed another acquisition expected to close 1Q25. These acquisitions increase Yeager’s operational asset base, in addition to the four licenses Yeager already holds in the Netherlands.

Yeager’s strategy is to develop, own, and operate geothermal energy projects and associated infrastructure to benefit the greenhouse horticulture, residential, and industrial sectors.

With the investment, Pioneer will become a majority shareholder, supporting Yeager’s development alongside Kerogen Capital, an independent fund manager focused on international energy and Yeager’s first institutional investor. The investment from Pioneer will allow Yeager to expand its portfolio and contribute to the European energy transition.

Pioneer is an independent, sustainable infrastructure investment firm with a focus on the energy transition and environment sectors across Europe. Pioneer’s sustainable objectives are to contribute to climate change mitigation and/or transition to a circular economy. Pioneer has over €1.7 billion of equity committed across Europe and its latest fund is classified as an Article 9 (green) fund under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.