Hitachi Energy to supply main electrical system for Finland's first industrial scale green hydrogen production plant

Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader advancing a sustainable energy future for all, has won an order to supply the main electrical system for a 20 MW green hydrogen production plant to be built in the city of Harjavalta, in the southwest of Finland.

The announcement follows an agreement, signed in 2021, between Hitachi Ener-gy and P2X Solutions to collaborate on the design, implementation, and commissioning of the hydrogen plant's electrification.

P2X Solutions is a producer of green hydrogen and a forerunner of Power-to-X technology in Finland. At the Harjavalta production plant, the company will produce green hydrogen and synthetic methane from renewable energy. It will be Finland's first industrial scale hydrogen production plant when it starts to operate in 2024.

“The Harjavalta hydrogen plant is an iconic project and a significant step towards a greener energy future,” said Matti Vaattovaara, Country Managing Director of Hitachi Energy in Finland. “We are proud to be part of this pioneering project which represents a great example of how Hitachi Energy is bringing transformation through innovative solutions.”

“We are pleased to continue working with Hitachi Energy to deliver the electrical system. We need to cooperate with competent partners so that our hydrogen projects progress as reliably as possible to produce green hydrogen successfully,” added the CEO of P2X Solutions, Herkko Plit.

Hitachi Energy will provide a complete solution across the value chain, from system studies and grid code compliance to design and engineering, supply, installation, and commissioning.

