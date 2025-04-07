BiMEP contract signed for ACHIEVE CETO Deployment

Carnegie has announced that subsidiaries, CETO Wave Energy Ireland and Carnegie Technologies Spain, have entered a contract with the Biscay Marine Energy Platform (BiMEP) for the installation and testing of the CETO wave energy technology at the BiMEP site under the ACHIEVE Programme.

Building on the previously signed berth reservation agreement, this contract finalises key terms for the installation, operation, and decommissioning of CETO at the BiMEP site over two years. BiMEP will provide access to infrastructure at sea (such as berth mooring area, submarine power cable, subsea electrical connector and fibre optics cables) and infrastructure on the mainland (including electrical substation, power lines and office space) which will enable CETO to be deployed and deliver electricity to the grid. The total value of the contract is approximately €600 000.

Over the coming months, BiMEP will be undertaking their own planned site upgrade works which includes the retrieval of legacy equipment and the replacement of the existing electrical connector at the CETO deployment site. The company will be provided access to the site once BiMEP’s works are completed.

The contract also outlines how BiMEP will collaborate with the company and support several activities as part of the REN MARINAS DEMOS Programme, including knowledge sharing, wave data and environmental surveys.

The ACHIEVE Programme’s CETO deployment at BiMEP is a key step in the CETO commercialisation pathway and has been designed to deliver key technical and commercial outcomes. CEO, Jonathan Fiévez, said: “BiMEP provides established, world class facilities, a supportive and collaborative team and challenging sea states. This combination is precisely why we’ve chosen to deploy CETO at BiMEP and we look forward to CETO demonstrating its performance and reliability at the site.”

Miguel Santos-Herran, Project Manager for the ACHIEVE Programme, commented: “We are pleased to solidify our commitment to continued work in the Basque Country. Following the recent establishment of our offices in the Basque Country, we are excited to progress to the next phase, involving the upcoming installation of wave buoys, site works, and pre-installation activities, leading to the deployment of CETO.”

The company appreciates the support and collaboration of the BiMEP team and acknowledges the financial support obtained for the ACHIEVE Programme through the EuropeWave PCP Programme, RENMARINAS DEMOS Programme, and Ente Vasco de la Energia (EVE), the Basque Energy Agency.

