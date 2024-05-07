H-TEC SYSTEMS and Bilfinger sign MoU to drive efficient green hydrogen projects in Europe

H-TEC SYSTEMS, a pioneer and leading PEM electrolysis technology provider, and Bilfinger, a leading international industrial services provider, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a collaboration aimed at jointly developing green hydrogen projects in Europe. The non-exclusive strategic partnership is centred on the development of large scale electrolysis projects.

A core element of the collaborative initiative between H-TEC SYSTEMS and Bilfinger is to jointly develop green hydrogen project concepts and to align technical and commercial interfaces between both parties. This approach will not only allow flexibility regarding project-specific contractual setups, but also ensures seamless integration of expertise for optimised project outcomes.

Both companies are convinced of the pivotal role that green hydrogen will play in transforming the energy market, and they believe that collaborative approaches among relevant players will be key to advancing the hydrogen economy. As global demand for green hydrogen is expected to grow significantly in the coming years and decades, the partners see promising business potential in addressing this market. With their strong complementary capabilities, Bilfinger as service provider for industrial plants and H-TEC SYSTEMS as proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis supplier (OEM) can make a meaningful contribution to this transformation.

PEM electrolysis is a technology that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrical current passed through a special membrane. This membrane enables higher efficiency and faster response times. Additionally, PEM electrolysis operates at lower temperatures and pressures, making it more suitable for decentralised and on-demand hydrogen production applications. This reduces transportation-related energy consumption and emissions associated with delivering hydrogen to end-users.

Large scale electrolysis projects typically entail a core electrolysis scope, which is usually covered by an OEM, and balance-of-plant related elements, for which clients typically engage an EPC/EPCM company or plant integrator. Clearly defined interfaces and elaborated standardised plant concepts are considered substantial value-adds for all involved parties.

Under the agreement, both parties intend to consider working together as preferred partners for suitable projects in which both see mutual value creation through their complementary offering.

“We are very pleased about the collaboration with H-TEC SYSTEMS, tailored to meet the growing needs of our clients while optimising project execution and efficiency,” said Ulrich Trebbe, Product Manager H2 at Bilfinger. “Our companies can meaningfully contribute to the sustainable transition of our energy system towards zero-carbon technologies. In this transformation, innovation, and technology leadership as well as cost attractiveness and customer centricity will play a key role.”

“We are delighted to enter this partnership with Bilfinger,” stated Robin von Plettenberg, CEO of H-TEC SYSTEMS. “Our collaboration presents a core value proposition to joint customers. Clients who intend to invest in a green hydrogen plant are seeking reliable and trustful partners who can offer standardised, optimised, and repeatable plant concepts and thus contribute to reducing the overall complexity, risks, and costs of a project.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.