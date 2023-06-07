Kent, a leading engineering company in the energy, renewables and low-carbon industries, has been appointed as the FEED contractor for Grenian Hydrogen’s six electrolytic hydrogen projects.

Under the UK Government Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) Net Zero Hydrogen Fund and Hydrogen Business model, Grenian Hydrogen, a joint venture between Progressive Energy, Statkraft, and Foresight, have been awarded funding to further develop six green hydrogen projects within the HyNet cluster in North-West England and North Wales.

Kent was awarded a single FEED study in April 2023 to cover all six sites to develop the projects to an AACE class 3 estimate such that related final investment decisions can be made to progress each of the projects to execution.

The projects will all incorporate PEM electrolysers with Kent as the FEED con-tractor incorporating the OEM technology design into complete hydrogen production, storage, and delivery facilities.

Matt Wills, Kent Market Director Low Carbon, commented: “The DESNZ fund-ing requirements impose a strict budget and tight timescale, but Kent will achieve all the project requirements utilising our in-house hydrogen technology expertise built up over decades of early design and FEED work on Hydrogen developments, including HyNet. We are delighted to be working with the Grenian Hydrogen team to develop a standardised design and layout that offers cost savings through replicability for the portfolio of projects. This cluster of projects is a huge step forward for the future viability of green hydrogen, and we are proud to play our part.”

The projects, ranging from 10 MW to 30 MW green hydrogen production for 100% fuel switching or blending, will be co-located at six different sites, the Protos Energy Park and at large manufacturing plants in St Helens, Stretford, Middlewich and Winnington.

