Geothermal Rising welcomes geothermal incentives in recent bill signed by President Trump

Geothermal Rising has welcomed the inclusion of strong geothermal incentives in the Big Beautiful Bill signed by President Trump.

The measure preserves full Section 48E investment and Section 45Y production tax credits for projects beginning construction by 2033, with a gradual phase-down through 2036.

Dr. Bryant Jones, Executive Director of Geothermal Rising, commented: “This framework delivers the long-term certainty our industry has pursued for years. With stable, decade-long incentives developers can commit capital, utilities can integrate geothermal into resource plans, and American workers can apply proven skills to deliver 24/7 clean power.”

Geothermal Rising has extended thanks to researchers, developers, geologists, engineers, educators, policymakers, and grassroots advocates whose decades of dedication forged bipartisan support and guided geothermal into a critical player in national energy policy.

Vanessa Robertson, Director of Policy and Education, added: “Today’s policy milestone highlights the geothermal industry’s role in fortifying grid resilience and national security. With certainty in place, we look forward to seeing projects advance and innovative partnerships flourish.”

With this policy certainty now secured, Geothermal Rising urges stakeholders to act:

For clean-energy advocates: Share geothermal’s capacity for reliable, zero-carbon baseload electricity, cooling, and heating in all communities.

For energy companies and investors: Evaluate geothermal now – long-term credits offer predictable returns, diversified portfolios, and will strengthen America’s energy independence.

For national-security leaders: Leverage geothermal energy’s domestic footprint and dispatchable output to bolster critical infrastructure, energy dominance, and grid stability.