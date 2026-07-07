Laos and Myanmar sign agreement for Border Mekong hydropower feasibility study

The Lao PDR and Myanmar have advanced bilateral energy co-operation with the signing of a joint development agreement (JDA) to undertake a feasibility study for a proposed hydropower project on the Mekong River along the Laos–Myanmar border.

The agreement was signed on 4 July 2026, at the Crowne Plaza Vientiane by Phongsupthavy Sole Co., Ltd of the Lao PDR and Primus of Myanmar. The ceremony was witnessed by Manothong Vongxay, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Lao PDR, and U Aye Kyaw, Deputy Minister of Electric Power and Energy of Myanmar.

Officials from both countries described the agreement as an important milestone in expanding bilateral cooperation in the electricity and energy sector and further strengthening the longstanding friendship between Laos and Myanmar.

Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly carry out a comprehensive feasibility study for a hydropower project on the Mekong River in the border area between the two countries. The proposed project is expected to have an installed generation capacity of up to 2790 MW, with the feasibility study scheduled to be completed within 34 months.

The project is expected to enhance energy security, support growing electricity demand in both countries, and contribute to ASEAN's renewable energy and regional power connectivity objectives.

The agreement also underscores the shared commitment of the Lao PDR and Myanmar to promoting sustainable energy development, expanding cross-border infrastructure co-operation, and fostering long-term economic integration in the re-gion.

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