Nexans and Hydro secure long-term low-carbon aluminium supply agreement

Nexans, a global pure player in sustainable electrification, and Hydro, a leading aluminium and renewable energy company, have signed a five-year long-term agreement for the supply of approximately 85 000 t of low-carbon aluminium wire rod. The aluminium will be used across Nexans’ European operations in power cable solutions supporting medium-voltage power grids, overhead transmission lines, and subsea high-voltage infrastructure projects.

Both companies are reinforcing their commitment to supporting Europe’s accelerating energy transition with secure and sustainable material supply. As the continent rapidly expands and modernises its electricity infrastructure, long-term predictability in raw material supply is becoming increasingly important. Growing investment in renewable energy, grid reinforcement and cross-border electricity interconnections is driving rising demand for aluminium, while tighter carbon regulations and supply chain pressures continue to reshape the European market.

This agreement addresses these challenges by combining long-term security of supply with low-carbon aluminium produced using Hydro’s low-carbon aluminium which is manufactured by 100% renewable energy in Norway.

“Europe’s electrification ambitions depend not only on generating cleaner energy, but also on building the infrastructure needed to transport it efficiently and reliably,” said Vijay Mahadevan, Executive Managing Director for Europe & Chief Operations Officer at Nexans. “This agreement with Hydro strengthens the resilience of our supply chain while supporting lower-carbon electrification. Securing long-term access to responsibly produced aluminium is essential for delivering the critical grid infrastructure Europe needs over the coming decade.”

As investment in electricity networks accelerates across the continent, ensuring reliable access to low-carbon materials is becoming a strategic priority for the energy sector. The aluminium company is supplying Hydro REDUXA to Nexans, a low-carbon product material with a verified footprint below 4 kg CO 2 /kg aluminium, less than one-third of the global average. Utilising low-carbon aluminium helps reduce the embedded emissions associated with electricity infrastructure projects.

The agreement, running until 2030, also aligns with Hydro’s recent investment to expand aluminium wire rod capacity at its Karmøy smelter in Norway.

“Europe’s transition from importing fossil energy to domestically produced renewable power is creating strong demand for modern electricity infrastructure. Our ambition is to work with partners like Nexans and offer stable and reliable supply of the low carbon aluminium solutions Europe needs to strengthen its grid, competitiveness and energy security,” commented Hanne Simensen, Executive Vice President of Hydro Aluminium Metal.

Hydro’s strong sustainability profile, including ASI certification, a robust Ecovadis rating, and transparent traceability standards, was an important factor in the agreement. The company is also recognised for its high level of responsiveness and transparency regarding sourcing, compliance and raw material traceability requirements.

The agreement is particularly significant for the Nordic market, where demand for low-carbon and traceable materials continues to grow rapidly across energy infrastructure projects. As European policymakers continue to emphasise the importance of modern, interconnected electricity grids to competitiveness, energy security and the clean energy transition, Nexans believes partnerships focused on resilient and sustainable supply chains will become increasingly critical.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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