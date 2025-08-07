Coire Glas first pumped storage project to achieve Gold HSS certification

SSE’s Coire Glas hydropower project on Loch Lochy in Scotland has been awarded Gold certification under the Hydropower Sustainability Standard (HSS), becoming the first pumped storage hydropower project in the world to achieve this recognition.

The proposed Coire Glas project would be the UK’s largest long-duration energy storage facility if approved for delivery, with potential to store around 30 GWh of renewable energy capacity.

Developer SSE believes Coire Glas could be delivering flexibility to the UK’s energy system in the early 2030s, subject to development of an investable government support scheme that enables a final investment decision by the company.

A preparation stage assessment earlier this year found that SSE Renewables had demonstrated strong sustainability performance across key areas including labour and safety standards, governance, and stakeholder engagement.

The project also impressed in its planning for environmental and social outcomes, with strong consideration of water and sediment management, biodiversity, and cultural heritage.

João Costa, Executive Director of the Hydropower Sustainability Alliance, said: “Pumped storage is essential to a resilient, renewable-powered grid, and Coire Glas is showing that large scale projects can be designed with sustainability built in from the beginning. It’s exciting to see the Hydropower Sustainability Standard being used to shape one of the UK’s most ambitious energy projects.”

Mike Seaton, Coire Glas Project Director, added: “Attaining Gold certification is a testament to the diligence and dedication of the Coire Glas project team. It also reflects the positive contribution of the contractors who worked with us on the project to date.

“While there is still a way to go to ensure there is an investable policy mechanism to support it, Coire Glas has a crucial role to play in helping the UK and Scottish governments meet their net-zero targets. We are delighted to demonstrate that developments of this type can be developed with a focus on sustainability.”

Andrew Jacobs, SSE Hydro Sustainability Partner, commented: “Working towards our certification with the Hydropower Sustainability Alliance has been a rewarding and challenging experience. Achieving Gold certification has enabled our development team to highlight how our world-class Coire Glas project can harness renewable energy sources in a way that can bring our sustainability commitment to life.

“We are grateful to the external stakeholders who supported us throughout the certification consultation process, and we look forward to building on these positive relationships as we progress the Coire Glas project.”

Coire Glas is poised to play a key role in supporting climate resilience and helping the UK meet its net-zero goals.

