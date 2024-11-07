EXERGY signs deal with Maren Maras Elektrik Üretim for two geothermal power plants

Exergy International, a global provider of clean energy technology and a leader in advanced geothermal ORC power plants, has signed an agreement with Maren Maras Elektrik Üretim A.S. for the supply of two new geothermal power plants in Turkiyë. Located in the Aydin region, the 33 MWe Emir GPP and the 13 MWe Nezihe Beren 2 GPP are expected to be commissioned by November 2025.

These two binary geothermal power plants will utilise Exergy's advanced ORC technology based on the Radial Outflow Turbine. The Emir GPP will feature a configuration with three turbines and two generators, while the Nezihe Beren 2 GPP will have one turbine and one generator. Both power plants will use air cooled condensers. Exergy’s technology will harness Maren’s geothermal resources at maximum efficiency and deliver clean baseload power to the local grid. The project involves the local manufacturing of the turbines, generators, and other related equipment at Exergy’s subsidiary in Izmir, allowing the customer to benefit from Made-in-Turkey incentives. Once in operation, the two power plants will enable saving approximately 134 000 tpy of carbon dioxide emission, avoiding an equivalent fossil fuel power generation.

Luca Pozzoni, General Manager of Exergy International, commented: “This agreement marks another significant achievement for Exergy in Turkiyë, a region where we have 23 geothermal power plants operational in our portfolio, with several more nearing completion. We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Maren and further contribute to Turkey's sustainable energy goals.”

Erdogan Arpaci, General Manager of Exergy Turkiyë, added: “I am highly satisfied with the signing of this new contract with one of our long-standing clients, which demonstrates the trust and reliability Exergy has established in Turkiyë. We have worked closely with Maren to achieve this outcome, and at Exergy we are very eager to begin the execution phase for these significant projects, which will bring an additional 46 MWe of capacity to the Turkish geothermal market.”

