Scottish hydro power station set for £15 million upgrade

Drax is to invest around £15.4 million in a refurbishment of its Glenlee power station. The plant forms part of the Galloway Hydro Scheme in southern Scotland which has been generating renewable power for almost 90 years.

Constructed in the 1930s, Glenlee’s two 12 MW generating units are powered by water stored in the Clatteringshaws Reservoir. With over 30 million tpy of water stored, Glenlee is one the scheme’s most flexible and valuable assets.

Drax has appointed UK-based Quarzelec as the main contractor for the upgrade project. Quartzelec is a leading independent electrical engineering group delivering solutions and services in both UK and global markets and is a technical authority in rotating electrical machines.

Ian Kinnaird, Drax’s FlexGen Assets Director, said: “Glenlee has been generating renewable electricity for almost a century, and this major refurbishment will help it continue to do so for many years to come.”

“While Galloway’s power stations may have been constructed decades ago, the homegrown renewable electricity they generate has never been more important. This multi-million-pound investment by Drax will ensure it is generating renewable power for many years to come.”

Andrew Dawson, Head of Engineering at Quartzelec’s HQ Facility, Rugby, UK, added: “We are very proud to be given the opportunity to continue our long-term relationship with Drax on a project as significant as this. Our technical expertise is deeply rooted in the hydro and wider power generation market, and we are delighted that we can continue to develop the UK’s renewable power schemes.”

The major upgrade to the two units will improve their operability and reliability, lengthening their lifespan. Drax’s investment is underpinned by the award of 15-year capacity market agreement worth around £20 million.

