James Fisher secures first tidal energy project in the UK

James Fisher and Sons plc has been awarded a contract for the management, repair, and maintenance of high voltage equipment and cables at two of Menter Môn’s Morlais tidal energy substations. The energy generated by Morlais has the potential to reach 240 MW (30 MW per plug-in site), enough to power 180 000 typical households.

Having commenced in December 2023, the contract is anticipated to span 24 months initially and will see James Fisher provide asset repair and maintenance services at the site through high voltage equipment testing and enhanced diagnostic testing. In addition, James Fisher will continually monitor safety measures through their safe systems of work to support informed decision-making for Menter Môn.

Situated off the coast of Anglesey, the UK, Menter Môn’s Morlais tidal power project is the first and largest consented plug and play tidal stream energy scheme in Europe. The system provides eight plug-in developer sites where power generation systems and tidal energy devices will be connected, sending power to the grid via two land-based substations.

With tidal energy providing a reliable and consistent flow of energy for electricity generation, James Fisher will ensure Menter Môn’s assets are serviced to maintain uninterrupted and continued high voltage transmission availability, allowing them to fully realise their potential output. Furthermore, by benefiting from the skills and expertise of James Fisher’s specialists, this will enable Menter Môn to attract further developers and capitalise on its local supply chain by providing a safe and efficient working environment for all who visit the site.

Chris Rawnsley, Head of Operations and Asset Management at James Fisher, said: “With over 30 years of experience providing bespoke, industry-leading solutions, we are always looking for new opportunities to apply our capabilities to pioneering projects such as the Morlais tidal energy project.

“Tidal energy can provide a continuous generation of energy, so it is imperative that we ensure the assets are reliable. Through working with the local supply chain and industry collaboration, our multi-skilled teams will deliver a complete high-voltage equipment testing solution to Morlais.

“This exciting project is the first of its kind for us. We are honoured to be a trusted partner to Menter Mônand look forward to applying our renewables expertise to a new type of power generation system, and contributing to the delivery of another 240 MW of energy into the grid.”

Gareth Roberts, Operations Lead at Menter Môn Morlais, added: “We’re delighted to be working with James Fisher team at Morlais. Their track record is second to none, giving us the confidence that the management, repair and maintenance of our high voltage equipment and cables at both substations will reach the high standards expected. As we move to the next phase in our development, James Fisher will become an important partner.”

A site of special scientific interest and an area of conservation, Morlais has recently seen a swell of public attention following the completion and official opening of its landfall substation. The project has been backed by the European Regional Development fund through the Welsh Government. The Isle of Anglesey County Council, The NDA and the North Wales Growth Deal also support the project.

