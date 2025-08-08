Eco Wave Power installs core energy conversion unit at Port of Los Angeles

Eco Wave Power Global AB, a leading onshore wave energy company, has installed its energy conversion unit at the Port of Los Angeles, marking a key step toward first operational testing of the company’s inaugural US wave energy pilot.

The energy conversion unit (ECU) is the central component of Eco Wave Power’s patented system. It is located onshore and converts the up-and-down motion of ocean waves, transferred via hydraulic cylinders, into clean electricity.

“The placement of our energy conversion unit is more than just a technical milestone – it represents the moment our project transitions from construction to the pre-operation stage,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. “With the ECU on site, we are now preparing for the first testing phase of our US pilot and showcasing a path toward practical wave energy adoption in America.”

The Port of Los Angeles pilot is a demonstration project, specifically designed to:

Facilitate environmental monitoring and regulatory processes with key authorities.

Serve as an educational and showcase platform for officials, industry stake-holders, and potential partners.

Build the foundation for future, larger scale, grid-connected wave energy projects.

The company will continue to collect primary energy production data from its grid-connected site in Israel, which will be supplemented by upcoming deployments in Taiwan, India, and Portugal, creating a multi-site operational network for performance and durability validation.

Eco Wave Power’s onshore system is modular and low impact, requiring no seabed drilling or marine construction, and is designed for minimal environmental disturbance.

With the energy conversion unit now installed, Eco Wave Power will move forward with final hydraulic and electrical works to complete system integration and operational testing in advance of the official unveiling on 9 September 2025.

This landmark pilot is hosted by AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles and is sup-ported by Shell’s Marine Renewable Program, highlighting strong collaboration between Eco Wave Power’s innovative technology and leading global energy players.

The ceremony will serve as a high-visibility showcase of onshore wave energy technology, reinforcing Eco Wave Power’s role as a pioneer in ocean-based renew-able energy.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!