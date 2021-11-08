Patriot Hydrogen signs green hydrogen MoU with KCE

Patriot Hydrogen Ltd (Patriot Hydrogen) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Western Australia’s Kimberley Clean Energy (KCE) to supply 75 of Patriot’s P2H modular power generation units.

Patriot Hydrogen is collaborating with Singaporean company CAC-H 2 , the lead technology provider, which has acquired 25% of the company to help build out the business. This supports Patriot Hydrogen’s projects to develop, build and commission Waste to Energy Plants – Patriot to Hydrogen (P2H) units.

KCE, based in Broome in Western Australia’s Kimberley region, has signed an MoU for 75 P2H units. These units will support KCE’s plans to develop baseload renewable energy, green hydrogen and fertilizer to support a cleaner future for the Kimberley region. It will also support existing businesses at Kilto Station, owned by KCE co-founder, Jack Burton, who has recently started a small abattoir to be the only operational facility in the north of Western Australia.

The Patriot P2H units will be used to power the Kilto abattoir and provide power for the other activities carried out by the group. KCE has planned to decarbonise the entire value chain of their operation. It will then seek a supply contract for energy across the Kimberley over the next five years.

The first unit will be deployed at Kilto Station and will be used to operate the abattoir, irrigation and homestead complex and assist in diverting a waste stream into a fertilizer product for the irrigation and farming lands.

The units are based on proprietary technology provided by CAC-H 2 , including components such as the in-feed system, discharge system for the produced biochar, recovery, and cleaning of produced syngas suitable for immediate input to fuelled generator equipment. CAC-H 2 will be the exclusive technical and mechanical advisor and supplier for the modular, portable P2H units, which are designed to produce syngas, hydrogen, green energy, and biochar throughout Australia.

Patriot and CAC-H 2 have engaged Liberty Energy Capital to work as advisors to raise money for working capital in pre-IPO funding. Liberty is co-ordinating to raise funds through its advisors along with developing a strategy to list Patriot on a suitable securities exchange either in Australia, Canada, or the US.

Patriot also has plans to develop further hydrogen assets with emerging renewables player Sweetman Renewables. Sweetman Renewables also entered a joint venture (JV) with CAC-H 2 to establish one of Australia’s first wood-fed hydrogen production plants, and one of the country’s largest green bio-hydrogen production eco-hubs.

The hydrogen production centre of excellence to be called Hunter Valley One will be built on a 30-acre site adjacent to Sweetman Renewables’ Millfield timber mill.

Patriot is positioning to capitalise on renewable bioenergy to service growing demand into the future with key partnerships. The company aims to use state-of-the-art technology to lead companies in the transition to a sustainable energy strategy while cutting costs by making renewable hydrogen a mobile, efficient, and accessible power source.

As major economies around the world rapidly shift to renewable energy sources as they strive to meet zero emissions targets, Patriot forecasts a growing need for its P2H units well into the future.

