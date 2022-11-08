Scandinavian Biogas signs multi-year bio-LNG supply agreement

It has recently become clear that Scandinavian Biogas, a biogas producer, will play an important role in the expansion of fossil-free liquefied biogas (bio-LNG) for the transport sector in Sweden and the Nordic region.

The agreement runs over several years and deliveries of liquefied biogas will begin shipping in 2023. The large volumes of liquefied biogas will contribute to a sustainable circularity for the transport sector.

“It is of course gratifying for us to be trusted to be on this journey and to be able to contribute to the expansion of biogas in the Nordics,” said Sohrab Moshiri, Group Head of Sales Scandinavian Biogas.

Bio-LNG comes from organic waste that is converted into bio-fertilizer and biogas, then the biogas is upgraded and liquefied. The deliveries are intended from Scandinavian Biogas’ production facilities in Sweden.

“Our biogas is a 100% renewable Swedish product. It is a step towards making Sweden less dependent on fossil natural gas,” added Matti Vikkula, CEO Scandinavian Biogas.

The order is worth approximately SEL 300 million at today’s market prices, which is in line with communicated growth plans.

