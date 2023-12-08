Orbital Marine Power and Eauclaire Tidal to explore Canadian tidal stream opportunity

Orbital Marine Power, a renewable energy company focused on the development and global deployment of its pioneering floating tidal stream turbine technology, has been named as Euclaire Tidal’s technology partner at the Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy (FORCE).

The agreement covers one 2.4 MW O2X machine to be deployed on the FORCE facility in the fast-flowing waters of the Minas Passage.

Subject to the required regulatory approvals, Orbital’s floating tidal stream technology, has been confirmed as the device that can be deployed, subject to the required regulatory approvals, following a licence transfer and technology change by Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (NRR), signed earlier this year. The final timing of deployment will be confirmed after a Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) assessment process has been completed, this was recently initiated with the submission of a project request for review.

The company’s first O2 machine is deployed in the waters off Orkney, and it has been exporting electricity as the world’s most powerful tidal turbine to the UK grid since July 2021. It completed operational financing in 2022 and is expected to offset around 2000 tpy of carbon dioxide and power 1700 homes, while creating and sustaining high value jobs within the local economy over the course of its operational life.

Andrew Scott, CEO at Orbital, said: “We are pleased to take these first steps to-wards working with Eauclaire Tidal on Orbital’s first international project opportunity. FORCE is a world class facility and, if a clear regulatory and long-term licensing process can be established, the tidal stream resource in the Bay of Fundy represents a significant opportunity to decarbonise the Nova Scotia energy system and provide clean, predictable power more widely.”

Jane Lowrie, Eauclaire, added: “FORCE is a world class facility and the tidal stream resource in the Bay of Fundy represents a significant opportunity to decarbonise the Nova Scotia energy system. The O2 floating tidal stream turbine is the ideal technology to deploy as we work together to fulfil FORCE’s potential to be a net export of clean power to Nova Scotian households and businesses.”

Lindsay Bennett, FORCE, concluded: “It’s exciting to see Orbital seeking to deploy in Nova Scotia waters and find another partner to help cut emissions and fight the impacts of climate change. We look forward to working with the O2 team on their first North American project and supporting their successful deployment.”

