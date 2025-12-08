AFRY awarded assignment in new Norwegian pumped storage power plant

AFRY has entered into an agreement with Hafslund Kraft AS in Norway to study the possibility of increased flexibility in the Aurland 3 pumped storage power plant.

Aurland 3 is one of the largest pumped storage power plants in Norway with two fixed speed reversible turbines, each with a capacity of 135 MW.

The scope of the assignment is to explore possibilities to significantly increase the number of starts and stops per year and increase the flexibility in operating range of the plant. Utilising hydro expertise from Norway, Austria, and Switzerland, AFRY will investigate possible system concepts and prepare a basis for decision-making regarding the system technology going forward.

Marcus Bergman, Sales Manager Hydro Nordics at AFRY, commented: “The Aurland 3 project is an important step in strengthening our footprint in the Nordic market for pumped storage hydropower. AFRY has long experience from similar projects in a number of countries and we are happy to support Hafslund in this technically challenging project.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!