Uniper selects Plug Power to design electrolyser package for Netherlands plant

Uniper, a leading international energy company, has selected Plug Power Inc., a leading provider of hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, to design the electrolyser technology for Uniper’s Maasvlakte site at the Port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands. At the Maasvlakte Energy Hub, Uniper will commission 100 MW of Plug electrolysis capacity to produce green hydrogen by 2026, rapidly expanding that capacity to 500 MW by 2030 at the latest.

The Rotterdam Harbor area, which includes the Maasvlakte, is the largest carbon emitting industrial cluster in the Netherlands. In 2021, the area emitted 23.4 million t of carbon dioxide. Decarbonising this area alone would contribute significantly to the Dutch overall target to reach net zero by 2050.

“Uniper has embarked on the journey to drastically reduce its emissions,” said Allard Castelein, CEO Port of Rotterdam. “We are very pleased with the steps Uniper is taking. As a port authority we support, stimulate and help companies in Rotterdam to reach the Paris climate treaty goals in multiple ways, including getting infrastructure like a hydrogen pipeline network in place in time. Projects like Uniper’s help reach climate goals but also contribute to a sound future for companies.”

Under the agreement, Plug will deliver 10 prefabricated proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser arrays for Uniper’s flagship project, H2Maasvlakte, upon Uniper’s positive final investment decision. Uniper selected Plug’s mature stack electrolyser technology.

“The H2Maasvlakte project marks a significant milestone for Europe’s transition to more sustainable, localised energy in response to geopolitical risk and climate change,” added Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug. “Plug is fully committed to a green hydrogen future and our electrolyser technology has a proven track record of helping customers produce green hydrogen at scale. Our partnership with Uniper validates Plug’s investment in strengthening our EU presence to bring much-needed energy security to the European market.”

“Uniper is striving for a carbon-neutral portfolio by 2035. Our flagship project H2Maasvlakte contributes significantly to this,” concluded Axel Wietfeld, CEO of Uniper Hydrogen. “I am pleased that we have found a partner in Plug Power with whom we can realise this ambition at a rapid pace.”

Plug designs the electrolysis technology for this project as part of the H2Maasvlakte FEED study, which is currently being performed by Uniper with Technip Energies. The FEED study is supported by Topsector Energie (TSE), subsidies of the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate. Plug’s electrolyser technology for H2Maasvlakte will be manufactured in the EU and the US.

