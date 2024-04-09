EverWind Fuels completes FEED for phase 1 of green hydrogen-to-green ammonia plant

EverWind Fuels, a leading North American developer of a green fuels hub centred in Atlantic Canada, has announced the completion of FEED and front-end loading engineering (FEL-3) with Black & Veatch for its Phase 1 green hydrogen-to-green ammonia project in Point Tupper, Nova Scotia.

The completion of the FEED engineering, which included over 110 000 hours of engineering, marks a major milestone in the development of the project and represents the first announced completion of FEED for a large scale green hydrogen and green ammonia production facility in North America.

The project will use cutting-edge PEM electrolysers, and ammonia synthesis technology from Casale S.A. to convert water from man-made Landrie Lake and energy primarily from newly-built wind farms into green hydrogen and green ammonia. The first phase of EverWind’s project is designed to produce approximately 240 000 tpy of green ammonia. The project meets the strictest global requirements for green fuels set by the European Renewable Energy Directive and has been pre-certified by CertifHyTM.

The project, which is part of EverWind's larger initiative to develop an Atlantic Canadian green fuels hub, will bring significant economic and environmental benefits to the region. Deloitte has performed a socio-economic study analysing the benefits, some of which have already been realised through development spend and work to-date.

The significant experience, learnings and expertise gained through the FEED process will directly benefit the ongoing development of future phases of the project in Nova Scotia, as well as the concurrent development of a world scale green fuels project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Point Tupper green hydrogen and green ammonia project (Phase 1)

Completion of FEED and construction permitting: Engineering works began in 1Q22, advancing over two years to completion of FEED in March 2024. The project’s environmental assessment approval was received in February 2023, with construction on track to begin later this year, and first production in 2026.

Newly-built, owned, and operated wind farms: EverWind and its First Nations partners Membertou, Paqtnkek, and Potlotek, are developing the Windy Ridge, Kmtnuk, and Bear Lake wind farms. Two of the wind farms have received environmental approval and all three are expected to be operational by the end of 2026.

Community engagement: Community engagement work is ongoing and will continue through the life of the project. EverWind has established a Community Liaison Committee for the Project and is looking to support local communities with cultural programmes, youth initiatives, health and wellness, and community development.

Local Jobs Creation: EverWind is currently in discussions with local unions and anticipates working in partnership with unions while providing significant opportunities to both apprentices and First Nations.

“We are thrilled to be among the first globally to have completed FEED engineering for our green hydrogen and green ammonia production facility. This accomplishment is representative of the detailed and important trailblazing work that EverWind is doing to enable our project to drive down the cost of the energy transition – work that is required to secure long-term, multi-billion dollar contracts. This marks a significant step forward in our mission to develop a green fuels hub in Atlantic Canada, and we look forward to continuing our work with Black & Veatch, a world leader in engineering and construction services as we move towards construction and operations,” said Trent Vichie, CEO and Founder of EverWind. “We are committed to driving decarbonisation globally and here in Nova Scotia. We’re confident that EverWind’s Point Tupper project will produce the greenest, most cost-competitive green hydrogen in North America.”

“Black & Veatch has been delivering large scale hydrogen and ammonia production facilities globally for 80 years, using innovative designs and advanced technology. EverWind’s Point Tupper facility, with the completion of its FEED, is one of the most advanced hydrogen and ammonia projects in North America and globally,” added Laszlo von Lazar, President of Black & Veatch. “Our team remains committed to working with EverWind and its equipment providers to deliver Canada’s first large scale green hydrogen and ammonia production safely, on-time and on-budget.”

