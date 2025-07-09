WEG supplies hydrogenerators for renewable energy project in Portgual

Leading global motor and drive supplier, WEG, in partnership with Indutora Energia and Kochendörfer Hydro, has delivered two high-efficiency SPD model hydrogenerators to Eletricidade da Madeira as part of a significant renovation to the Serra de Água hydroelectric power plant on Madeira Island, Portugal.

The project marks a milestone in strengthening renewable energy generation and infrastructure in the region.

Hydroelectric power is one of the largest renewable energy sources globally, with a total capacity of 1330 GW and generation reaching 4210 TWh in 2023. Hydropower plants currently supply around 15% of the world’s electricity, making them one of the most important clean and renewable energy sources on a global scale.

WEG supplies hydrogenerators designed for applications in hydropower plants, offering a wide range of mechanical and electrical configurations. Its hydrogenerators are certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 standards and can meet speed and output requirements for large scale projects. Sustainability is a key feature of WEG’s development and manufacturing processes, which include equipment such as hydrogenerators, turbines, and other hydropower plant solutions.

WEG worked alongside Indutora Energia, Lda., a company dedicated to electrical installations, and German hydropower specialist, Kochendörfer Hydro, to supply equipment for the renovation of the Serra de Água hydroelectric power plant. As part of the project, WEG delivered two SPD model hydrogenerators, 800-frame, rated at 6901 kVA, 1000 rpm, 6600 V, and 50 Hz. These units are driven by Pelton hydraulic turbines from Kochendörfer Hydro, optimising energy production and enhancing overall plant efficiency.

Inaugurated in 1953, the Serra de Água plant has historically generated 1000 GWh of renewable electricity. The plant is currently undergoing an expansion to increase its installed capacity from 5.7 MW to 11 MW. This significant upgrade not only surpasses the commitments made to the European Commission, but also improves water resource management and enhances response capabilities.

The project is part of Portugal’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR), with an investment of €15.4 million – marking the largest renewable energy investment in Madeira Island to date. Upon completion, the plant will be better equipped to meet growing energy demand, increase sustainability, and improve overall efficiency.

This collaboration between WEG, Indutora Energia, and Kochendörfer Hydro highlights the power of global and local partnerships to deliver innovative and reliable solutions to the energy generation sector. WEG’s involvement in the project reaffirms its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the continued expansion of clean energy infrastructure.

