Green Rock Energy Partners acquires Pennsylvania RNG production facility

Green Rock Energy Partners LLC, a sustainable infrastructure focused private equity firm, has acquired PSA South Hills Landfill Gas Venture LLC, a renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility. The purchase closed in 4Q22.

The South Hills deal adds to Green Rock’s growing portfolio in the renewable energy space and is consistent with the firm’s primary investment focus on energy-producing waste-to-value assets. Located in South Park Township, Pennsylvania, South Hills upgrades landfill biogas to produce RNG that will be sold in the vehicular transportation market as renewable compressed natural gas. Production at the facility is expected to exceed one million gallons of renewable fuel per year. Green Rock has partnered with United Green Energy, and others, to manage the renewable natural gas offtake.

RNG is derived from renewable sources, such as organic waste from landfills, municipal waste from wastewater operations, or animal waste from agriculture operations. The production of RNG reduces greenhouse gas emissions by capturing the methane emissions produced from the decomposition of these waste products.

In addition to South Hills, Green Rock has recently made other notable investments in the energy transition, including investments in the RNG platform Viridi Energy and in the renewable power and RNG producer Bio Town Biogas.

Green Rock, led by five seasoned veterans of the traditional commodities sector now investing in carbon-neutral solutions, deploys equity capital within the circular economy to develop, purchase, and operate environmentally responsible and financially attractive businesses and infrastructure. The firm has a strong track record of investing in companies committed to the growth of environmental, social, and governance best practices.

“Green Rock is proud to expand our sustainable infrastructure portfolio,” said Cody Myers, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Green Rock. “We continue to invest in renewable natural gas assets due to their ability to facilitate the transition to a lower-emission future while providing attractive returns.”

Green Rock was supported in the South Hills acquisition by Venture Engineering & Construction (VEC). VEC supplied technical advisory services during due diligence, and VEC will also provide engineering consulting and operations and maintenance services post-close. Kean Miller acted as the legal advisor to Green Rock.

“We are excited to partner with the talented team at Green Rock on the South Hills project,” added Dave Moniot, President of VEC.

“VEC has been an excellent partner to Green Rock as we evaluate opportunities to deploy capital into RNG and other sustainable infrastructure opportunities,” concluded Martin Mitchell, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Green Rock. “VEC’s team combines differentiated technical expertise for smaller-scale site development with the design creativity and implementation flexibility that is critical for project success in this segment of the market.”

