ABS to explore near-shore green hydrogen production in Korea

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) joined Korean industry leaders in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to produce a feasibility study for a near-shore floating platform of green hydrogen production and liquefaction.

ABS joins the Korea Institute of Energy Technology (KENTECH); HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), part of HD Hyundai Group; Linde Korea; and Linde PLC in the MoU.

The study is the latest in ABS’ pioneering work to support green hydrogen production, which includes an approval in principle (AiP) for HD Hyundai Group’s offshore green hydrogen production platform.

The Korean government is supporting commercial scale production of green hydrogen, with the expectation of increasing energy self-efficiency. The feasibility study will be included in a report from the Jeolla Province to determine the viability of developing a green hydrogen production and liquefaction facility at a near-shore floating platform utilising offshore wind power.

“Green hydrogen is a critical component in any net-zero scenario. ABS is leading the maritime industry in decarbonisation and sustainability solutions, contributing our technical knowledge to develop comprehensive studies such as this one. We are proud to work with key partners to design a roadmap for the clean energy transition,” said Panos Koutsourakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability.

“It is a great honour to be able to develop and commercialise the proposed technology through industry-university co-operation with Linde, the world's best company in the field of hydrogen energy, HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering, the world's best company in the field of offshore plants, and ABS, a global leader in providing classification services for marine and offshore assets. We will strive to achieve this, and through this endeavour to create important value technically and economically,” added Euijoon Yoon, Ph.D., President of KENTECH.

Sungjoon Kim, HD Hyundai Group Chief Technology Officer, continued: “HD Hyundai Group is pleased to contribute to the development of the green hydrogen production plat-form through this MoU, utilising our many years of experience with offshore platform technologies and liquefied gas carriers. HD Hyundai Group will play a key role in contributing to the carbon-neutral era, such as the development of green hydrogen production platforms.”

“The commercialisation of floating platforms for clean hydrogen production will increase Korea's energy independence and contribute to the clean energy transition,” commented Baek-Suk Sung, CEO of Linde Korea.

“It is a valuable opportunity to develop a new concept green hydrogen production and liquefaction platform jointly researched and developed with HD KSOE over the past year through an industry-academic project into commercialisation technology with Linde, a company at the forefront of hydrogen energy. Through this joint research and development with Linde, HD KSOE, and ABS, we will do our best so that the ‘near-shore floating green hydrogen and liquefaction platform’ technology can be applied to the Shinan green hydrogen energy island project in Jeollanam-do,” concluded Jihyun Hwang, Managing Director of Fraunhofer Innovation Platform (FIP) – Hydrogen Energy at KENTECH.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.