Greenergy and Octopus Hydrogen begin green hydrogen delivery partnership

Octopus Hydrogen and Greenergy Flexigrid (Greenergy) have agreed a logistics partnership for the collection and delivery of green hydrogen to Octopus Hydrogen customers. The NanoSUN mobile refuelling units will be transported by Greenergy, and allow delivery, storage, and dispensing of green hydrogen on customer sites. The first delivery was completed last month, with more scheduled for 2023.

Will Rowe, Founder and CEO of Octopus Hydrogen, said: “We want to support our customers to achieve their decarbonisation strategies. The efficient transportation of green hydrogen direct to where they need it is a core part of what we offer. It is great to be working with Greenergy on providing this essential service to our customers. Together we are making green hydrogen happen today.”

Christian Flach, CEO of Greenergy, stated: “As part of our approach to support our customers through the energy transition, we are working with Octopus Hydrogen as the first step in our strategy to deliver hydrogen. Greenergy’s expertise in specialist logistics and our scalable service offer allow us to provide safe, efficient, and cost-effective transportation delivering green hydrogen directly to customer sites across the UK, helping them to decarbonise.”

Green hydrogen will play a key role in accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels to reach global climate goals. Octopus Hydrogen aims to tackle sectors which cannot be decarbonised easily through electrification, for example heavy goods transportation, industrial applications, marine, and aviation.

