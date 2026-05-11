Asahan-3 becomes first HSS-certified hydropower project in Indonesia

The Asahan-3 hydroelectric power project in North Sumatra, Indonesia, has become the first in the country to be certified under the Hydropower Sustainability Standard (HSS), marking a major milestone in Indonesia’s journey toward sustainable hydropower development.

The 174 MW project, owned and operated by PT PLN (Persero) and operated by PT PLN Nusantara Power (a subsidiary of PLN), began commercial operation in December 2024, and plays an important role in supporting Indonesia’s growing electricity demand while contributing to national climate goals by displacing coal-fired generation.

Located on a river system that is already significantly developed, the project has a relatively small footprint and builds on existing infrastructure. It also benefits from stable inflows regulated by Lake Toba.

The HSS assessment recognises PLN’s established environmental, social and labour management systems, as well as comprehensive monitoring programmes covering water quality, sedimentation, and community health and safety.

The project has implemented a range of measures to manage social impacts, including compensation and livelihood support for affected communities, replacement infrastructure, and ongoing monitoring of vulnerable groups.

Environmental management measures include forest restoration and reforestation programmes, contributing to the project’s broader sustainability performance.

The certification marks nearly a decade of collaboration between Indonesian institutions and the Hydropower Sustainability Alliance to build capacity and strengthen the application of international good practice in hydropower development nationwide.

Indonesia hosted the World Hydropower Congress in Bali in 2023, where the Hydropower Sustainability Alliance became an independent organisation, and has since continued to advance the implementation of the HSS through training, partnerships and project applications.

“Asahan-3’s certification is a landmark achievement that reflects Indonesia’s strong progress in embedding sustainability practices across its hydropower sector,” said João Costa, Executive Director of the Hydropower Sustainability Alliance (HAS).

“PLN has demonstrated real leadership by undertaking a Hydropower Sustainability Standard assessment and paving the way for others in the industry. Something that stood out for me is that the assessment team included an accredited assessor trained through HSA’s capacity-building programme here in Indonesia, a clear signal of the growing expertise on the ground that is vital to sustaining this progress. We look forward to building on this momentum with partners across Indonesia as we work together to raise the standard for sustainable hydropower.”

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