Eco Wave Power secures grant to deploy wave energy solutions across Atlantic region

Eco Wave Power Global AB, a leader in onshore wave energy technology, has announced its participation in the Atlantic Wave Energy Sustainable Deployment Initiative (AWESDI) – a newly approved €2.45 million transnational project funded under the Interreg Atlantic Area Programme’s Third Call for Proposals.

The project, which targets Priority 2.1 of the Atlantic Area Programme, promoting energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, aims to advance the sustainable and scalable deployment of wave energy technologies in Atlantic coastal regions.

The Atlantic Area Programme, co-funded by the EU through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), supports transnational co-operation projects that advance sustainable development and regional cohesion in Atlantic coastal regions. The approved projects span key areas such as climate resilience, renewable energy, and blue innovation – reinforcing Eco Wave Power’s role at the forefront of the global clean energy transition.

The AWESDI project is co-ordinated by the Centro de Investigación Mariña (CIM) of the University of Vigo and brings together an international consortium of top research institutions, private sector leaders, and government organisations from Portugal, Spain, France, and Ireland. In addition to Eco Wave Power, project partners include:

Universidade do Porto (Portugal).

Université Le Havre Normandie (France).

University College Cork (Ireland).

Marine Institute (Ireland).

GEPS Techno (France).

Groupe Legendre (France).

Fundamar (Spain).

Pôle Mer Bretagne Atlantique (France).

Atlantic Technological University (Ireland).

Xunta de Galicia (Spain).

As part of its contribution, Eco Wave Power will:

Support feasibility studies for onshore and nearshore deployment sites in Portugal.

Provide operational insights and performance data from existing wave energy installations.

Validate the Sustainable Design Toolkit and inform permitting and deployment planning.

Contribute to the development of the Wave Energy Deployment Roadmap from an industry perspective.

“AWESDI is a powerful opportunity to bridge research, policy, and real-world deployment across the Atlantic coastline,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. “By participating in this ambitious collaboration, we will help accelerate the adoption of sustainable wave energy and further demonstrate the environmental and economic potential of our technology.”

The funding will support technical development, cross-border collaboration, and environmental assessments in cooperation with leading research institutions and port stakeholders. It also aligns with Eco Wave Power’s expanding pipeline in Portugal, where the company is preparing for its first megawatt scale installation.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!