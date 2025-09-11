Eco Wave Power launches first-ever US wave energy project

Eco Wave Power, a global leader in onshore wave energy technology, has achieved a major breakthrough for renewable energy in the US: the launch of its first US wave energy project at the Port of Los Angeles, developed in collaboration with AltaSea and Shell Marine Renewable Energy (MRE).

This historic project marks the first onshore wave energy installation in the US, showcasing Eco Wave Power’s patented, award-winning technology and setting the stage for large scale wave energy deployment along America's coastlines and worldwide.

The demonstration site features floaters, which capture the motion of ocean waves to generate renewable electricity – proving the technology’s potential to deliver reliable and clean power. While still in demonstration mode, this project provides a key foundation for commercial scale operations, positioning Eco Wave Power as the frontrunner in the emerging US wave energy sector.

The launch comes at a pivotal time for California, aligning with the state’s bold climate policies and Senate Bill 605, which calls for the creation of a comprehensive wave energy roadmap. Federal support is also growing, led by Congresswoman Nanette Díaz Barragán, who recently introduced the Marine Energy Technologies Acceleration Act, a US$1 billion initiative to scale marine energy across the nation.

Nanette Díaz Barragán stated: “Eco Wave Power made history by deploying its innovative wave energy technology into US waters for the very first time. This milestone shows incredible potential for wave energy to power our communities with clean, renewable electricity, while creating jobs and protecting our environment. I am proud to lead the Marine Energy Technologies Acceleration Act in Congress, so we can accelerate wave energy development across the country.”

Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, emphasised: “California has been a pioneer for climate policy, and we are proud to see wave energy included in Senate Bill 605, calling for a full roadmap for wave energy in California. This project shows that with the right policy, we can turn innovation into reality, and we’re just getting started. I am excited to announce that our next projects are already being prepared in Taiwan, India, and Portugal. Wave energy has enormous potential – it is predictable, reliable, and available right here on our coastlines. With projects like this, we are proving that wave energy is not just the future – it is here, now. We are opening the door to a new era of clean energy for California and for the world.”

Terry Tamminen, President and CEO of AltaSea, added: “AltaSea is a blue economy. We support researchers that are creating intellectual property, like Eco Wave Power, to make sure that they can scale up these technologies and make them practical and successful all over the world. Eco Wave Power is one of those exciting technologies that is ready to scale. It has solved many of the problems that other technologies have come up against, for harnessing something as challenging as wave energy.”

Michael J. Galvin, Director of Waterfront and Commercial Real Estate at the Port of Los Angeles, noted: “The San Pedro Bay Port Complex has big goals to get to zero emissions in the next decade. We can only do this with significantly scaled-up local energy generation. Projects like this are super important to get us there. We can’t do it without localised energy sources, and this project provides us the ability to get there – to make this port the cleanest it can be. That’s a critical component of the port’s goals over the next decade. Eco Wave Power’s adaptive reuse of a very old port structure that is not used for anything else and now will be used to demonstrate how energy can be generated out of the ocean. We are really happy to be using the power of the ocean to continue the efforts here and bring the technologies and solutions that we need at the Port of Los Angeles to get to zero emissions in our port complex.”

Eco Wave Power is actively expanding its global footprint, with upcoming projects planned in the Port of Los Angeles, Portugal, Taiwan, and India-contributing to a growing project pipeline of 404.7 MW.

