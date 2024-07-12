BASF commences construction on German green hydrogen component facility

BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) commenced construction of its first production facility for green hydrogen and fuel cell components in Budenheim, Germany, near Frankfurt. The products produced at this site will include newly developed low-iridium-loaded catalyst coated membranes (CCMs), a key functional part for proton exchange membrane (PEM) water electrolysis. This will complement the Celtec® membrane electrode assemblies (MEAs) for high-temperature fuel cells, which will also be produced at the facility. MEAs are critical components in fuel cells that enable hydrogen together with oxygen from the air to be converted efficiently into electricity.

The ECMS hydrogen business operates globally, with activities in Europe, North America, and Asia. As the renewable energy ecosystem develops rapidly, the production of green hydrogen from water electrolysis will become a crucial pillar in supporting the global energy transition. The new facility will enable the commercial launch of newly developed CCMs for PEM electrolyzers with multi-gigawatt capacity to serve the global market. This investment allows ECMS to expand its capabilities in precious metals, catalysts and recycling, positioning itself as an integrated, full-loop, end-to-end solution provider across a range of product lines in the green hydrogen space.

“This new site in Budenheim fulfils a key part of our global strategy for hydrogen,” said Tim Ingle, Senior Vice President of Precious Metal Services and Recycling for ECMS. “As a global leader in precious metals services and catalyst recycling, the investment solidifies our support for the growing hydrogen economy with circular solutions that improve performance and reduce costs for PEM electrolyzers and fuel cells.”

“Our new products have progressed successfully from R&D into pilot scale. Production in Budenheim signifies a major milestone for the market introduction of these products and positions us in a strong place to leverage this sizeable business opportunity,” said Saeed Alerasool, Senior Vice President R&D and Application for ECMS.

The opening of the Budenheim site is planned for the summer of 2025. The facility, on the premises of an industrial site, is situated in the centre of Europe within the Rhein-Main metropolitan area. The project is being developed with Trigona Fuel Cell Components GmbH and Grundstücksverwaltung Rheinufer GmbH & Co. KG.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!