Hydro-Québec acquires Great River Hydro

The acquisition of Great River Hydro, LLC, owner of 13 hydroelectric power stations in New England, by HQI US Holding LLC, a 100% subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, from an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC was concluded after obtaining all required regulatory approvals, including from the Vermont Public Utility Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Great River Hydro’s portfolio of hydroelectric plants, located on the Connecticut and Deerfield rivers in the states of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts, is the largest conventional hydropower fleet in New England, where ambitious decarbonisation and electrification objectives have been set and where the amount of electricity generated from variable renewable energy sources is poised to increase sharply.

