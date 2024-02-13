Exergy receives third repeat order with EDC

Exergy International, a global provider of clean energy technology and leader in new generation geothermal ORC power plants, has been awarded a new contract by Energy Development Corp. (EDC) for the supply of a 5.6 MWe binary system in Barangay Mailum, Negros Occidental, the Philippines. The power plant will be commissioned in 3Q24. The scope of work is EPC by Exergy and construction in co-operation with a local qualified Partner.

The binary system utilises Exergy’s highly efficient Radial Outflow turbine and a water-cooled condensing system with cooling towers and will generate electricity by harnessing a mixed steam and brine geothermal resource of around 200°C from the Bago field, confirming the efficiency and reliability of binary units applied to high temperature resources, historically dedicated to steam turbines only.

This third order strengthens the business partnership between Exergy and EDC and Exergy’s position in the geothermal market in the Philippines, with three im-portant references.

Luca Pozzoni, General Manager of Exergy International, commented: “We feel privileged to have gained the trust of EDC and work together on our third project. These repeated orders attest to the quality and performance of our technology and our extreme attention and dedication to the customer, with the aim of cultivating long-term partnerships. With EDC we share a vision and commitment to make our future greener and create added value in local communities by employing technologies that enable renewable energy and energy efficiency. We will continue to be an asset for our partners, supporting them in achieving their sustainability goals.”

“This partnership with Exergy International is a testament to our mission to forge collaborative pathways for a decarbonised and regenerative future. Putting up another reliable facility that will supply clean, baseload power or what we in EDC refer to as Geo 24/7, will enable us to continue powering our country’s growing economy without harming the environment,” added Marvin S. Bailon, Vice President and Head of Business Development at EDC.

