ANDRITZ to modernise McCormick hydropower plant

Société en Commandite Hydroélectrique Manicouagan (SCHM) has awarded ANDRITZ a contract to modernise turbine-generator units 6 and 7 at the McCormick hydropower plant in Baie-Comeau, Québec, Canada.

The project will increase the nominal output of each unit by approximately 35% and enhance their long-term reliability.

The order is included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for 2Q26. The value will not be disclosed.

The McCormick hydropower plant on the Manicouagan River plays an important role in the reliable supply of renewable electricity in Québec. Operated by SCHM, jointly owned by Hydro-Québec and Alcoa, the plant is part of the province’s extensive hydropower network, supporting long-term energy security and grid stability. The modernisation will increase the combined capacity of units 6 and 7 from 122 MW to 164 MW, adding approximately 42 MW of generating capacity from existing infrastructure.

Units 6 and 7 at McCormick have been in operation for more than 60 years. Under an early contractor involvement partnership contract, ANDRITZ will be responsible for the engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, and commissioning of the upgraded equipment for both generating units. The scope of work comprises the replacement and modernisation of major turbine and generator components, along with associated systems. The project will extend the service life of the units and improve overall operational performance.

“Hydropower is a cornerstone of reliable, renewable electricity supply in Québec,” said Hany Aoude, Regional Executive Vice President for North America at ANDRITZ. “This modernisation of critical generating assets at McCormick will significantly increase the plant’s generating capacity and support the long-term supply of clean energy.”

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