New partnership explores future collaboration in geothermal energy

A new memorandum of agreement outlines a shared intention for the University of Aberdeen and Robert Gordon University (RGU) to work together to assess opportunities for joint activity across a wide range of areas linked to geothermal energy.

At the heart of the partnership is a commitment to investigate collaboration across key areas including geothermal modelling, drilling, and heat delivery systems, as well as finance, public engagement, and the development of heat networks.

The universities also plan to explore work in supply chain development, subsurface characterisation, training, and the broader just transition agenda – ensuring that the move to low-carbon energy supports communities and workforce development.

As part of the next phase, researchers will begin working together to design and develop joint initiatives aimed at strengthening their respective research capabilities and training offers. This includes exploring co-developed research projects, technical services, and new skills programmes that can support the growing geothermal sector.

A key focus will also be securing funding to help bring these collaborative ideas to life.

In addition, the partnership will encourage the sharing of expertise, datasets, facilities, and equipment, ensuring that both organisations can benefit from combined knowledge and resources while driving forward new insights and solutions.

By bringing together expertise and aligning ambitions, the agreement reflects a shared vision to advance geothermal energy as a sustainable, scalable solution for heating and energy systems, while building the skills and infrastructure needed for the future.

“Geothermal has enormous potential to play a key role in the transition to low-carbon heating. Through this partnership, we can combine research, innovation and skills development to help unlock that potential and deliver real benefits for communities,” said Professor Clare Bond from the University of Aberdeen.

“Strategic partnerships like this play a critical role in unlocking the potential of geothermal energy,” added Chris Moule, Director of Research, Innovation & Enterprise from RGU. “By combining knowledge, resources and ambition, we are accelerating local activity and contributing to national net-zero goals.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.