ITM Power signs supply agreement with MorGen Energy

ITM Power has announced the signing of a supply agreement and binding heads of terms for a long-term services agreement with MorGen Energy for the 20 MW West Wales hydrogen project in Milford Haven, UK. This milestone marks a significant step in this project under the UK Government’s Hydrogen Allocation Round 1 (HAR1). With permits secured and commercial terms with the project stakeholders nearing completion, the project is well on track towards final investment decision (FID) and is expected to break ground before calendar year-end.

The West Wales hydrogen project – now confirmed as one of the two UK projects where ITM was announced as the selected electrolyser supplier on 17 June – will deploy POSEIDON, its 20 MW modular electrolyser platform.

The project was awarded funding under the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ) HAR1 programme. Located on the former Milford Haven Refinery site, the plant will supply industrial clusters in Milford Haven, Port Talbot, and other locations across Wales, as well as support green transport.

Dennis Schulz, CEO, said: “This contract marks a major milestone for ITM Power and the UK hydrogen sector. Selection for the West Wales Hydrogen Project demonstrates confidence in our technology, delivery capability, and the critical role green hydrogen plays in the energy transition. We are proud to be partnering with MorGen Energy to bring POSEIDON to life in a project of national signifi-cance.”

Werner Lieberherr, CEO of MorGen Energy, added: “The West Wales hydrogen project is a cornerstone of our vision for a cleaner, more resilient energy future for Wales and the UK. Working with ITM Power’s world-class electrolyser technology allows us to deliver not only a pioneering energy project, but also an economic catalyst – creating high-value jobs, strengthening supply chains, and positioning Wales at the forefront of the green hydrogen economy. Guided by a purpose-led and performance-driven approach, we are committed to ensuring this partnership delivers both environmental impact and lasting prosperity for the communities we serve.”

