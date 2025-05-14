ILF Consulting Engineers joins IHA membership

From its base in the heart of the Austrian Alps, ILF Consulting Engineers has built a global reputation for hydropower development. The location near Innsbruck is not just scenic – it has shaped their deep expertise in the design and implementation of complex hydropower projects. With over 800 employees in Austria alone, ILF demonstrates engineering talent, dedicated to delivering innovative, sustainable infrastructure solutions for the challenges of today and tomorrow.

For more than 45 years, ILF has helped shape the hydropower landscape – from run-of-river schemes and high-head storage plants to state-of-the-art pumped storage (PSH). Its portfolio includes feasibility studies, detailed design, tender preparation, and construction supervision for major hydropower projects in Europe and beyond. Notably, ILF developed the Stanzertal hydropower plant in Austria, a project that exemplifies its integrated approach to technical excellence, environmental protection, and stakeholder engagement.

ILF’s pumped storage work includes supporting the development of large scale projects in the UK and Australia, helping to optimise grid stability, enable renewable energy integration, and provide long-duration energy storage solutions. The experience of its staff spans the full project lifecycle, from early-stage concept development through to implementation and commissioning, and includes complex tunnelling, hydraulic engineering, and electromechanical interface design.

As a company focused on sustainability, ILF has long understood the importance of hydropower in achieving a low-carbon future.

“ILF is committed to sustainability, with a particular focus on reducing emissions for the benefit of our planet and promoting social responsibility in line with our material topics,” said Klaus Lässer, CEO of ILF.

“The green transition is coming, and ILF is proud to be at the forefront on implementing sustainable hydropower projects as we strive to achieve our net-zero emission targets.

“Joining the International Hydropower Association (IHA) is a natural step for ILF, aligning their expertise with a global movement to advance sustainable hydropower. As part of the IHA community, ILF looks forward to contributing their know-how and collaborating with partners across the sector.

“ILF fully supports the global energy transition away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy generation. While a large focus has been on the development of newer technologies, such as wind, PV and hydrogen, the role of hydropower and PHES cannot be underestimated as part of the green transition,” added Lässer.

With over 60% of Austria’s electricity generated by hydropower, ILF has significant experience operating within the European Union’s rigorous environmental and social standards, which has equipped them to deliver projects that minimise impact and empower local communities. ILF has also worked closely with international financial institutions such as development banks in Africa, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe, aligning projects with stringent safeguards on climate, biodiversity, and social inclusion. ILF has integrated the UN Sustainable Development Goals into its values and offers in-house sustainability training to all employees. It endorses the goals of the San José Declaration on Sustainable Hydropower.

Eddie Rich, CEO, International Hydropower Association, commented: “We are delighted to welcome ILF Consulting Engineers to the IHA community. ILF brings deep technical expertise and a long-standing commitment to sustainability. Its work across Europe and in emerging markets exemplifies the kind of leadership and innovation needed to support the clean energy transition. We look forward to providing a platform for the whole industry to learn from their experience.”

