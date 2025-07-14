Hydro-Québec begins preliminary field studies in Labrador

Hydro-Québec and Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro (NL Hydro) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the Churchill Falls contract, paving the way for new hydroelectric developments in Labrador. The two companies continue discussions with a view to reaching a final agreement in the coming months.

The studies launched will enable the companies to better prepare for future construction work. The studies are also necessary for the signing of the final agreement. As a result, workers will start collecting environmental data, surveying and installing construction trailers.

“This is an important step on a long path toward developing this major renewable energy resource. Seeing the first workers in the field gives further impetus to the project,” said Claudine Bouchard, President and CEO of Hydro-Québec. “It’s a clear affirmation of our commitment to carrying out this historic project, signing a final agreement with our partner NL Hydro, and working with Indigenous and local businesses in Labrador.”

The recently concluded MoU between the Innu Nation of Labrador and Hydro-Québec reflects this commitment. Discussions are also ongoing with Innu communities in Québec affected by the project.

The studies have already created spinoffs for local businesses. Stassinu Stantec Ltd Partnership will be carrying out the geotechnical studies. This majority Innu-owned company is a partnership between Stassinu Services Inc., based in Natuashish, Labrador, and the Canadian company Stantec Consulting Ltd. WSP–Newfoundland and Labrador, which has facilities in Labrador and offices in St. John’s, will lead the environmental studies, drawing on extensive work experience with Hydro-Québec and NL Hydro. Air Borealis, a partnership between the Innu and Inuit of Labrador together with PAL Airlines, will provide air travel services for employees.

Stassinu Stantec and WSP–Newfoundland and Labrador will work with local subcontractors, hiring workers from Labrador, to carry out several components of the studies.

Hydro-Québec, via its subsidiary Société d’Énergie de la Baie James (SEBJ), has allocated a total investment of CAN$10 – CAN$15 million for the studies.

