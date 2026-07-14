Arup joins the IHA

Arup has become a member of the International Hydropower Association (IHA), reinforcing its commitment to advancing sustainable hydropower and pumped storage as essential components of the global clean energy transition.

Established in 1946 and headquartered in London, the UK, Arup is a global built environment consultancy that works across engineering, design, and advisory services to deliver resilient infrastructure and renewable energy solutions.

As electrification plays a critical role in the global decarbonisation journey, renewable energy generation will need to expand significantly to meet the growing demand. Arup is supporting clients worldwide to develop hydropower and pumped storage projects that strengthen grid flexibility, enhance energy security, and accelerate decarbonisation.

One of the company's recent flagship projects is the Loch Kemp storage project in Scotland. Working as part of a multidisciplinary joint venture, Arup has supported the project's FEED, including dams and reservoirs engineering, underground works, civil and structural engineering, grid export, carbon assessments, and constructability. Once operational, the project will provide long-duration energy storage and flexible generation to support a more resilient electricity system.

Sustainability underpins Arup's approach to hydropower development. The company integrates whole-system thinking into every stage of project delivery, supporting environmental stewardship, climate resilience, carbon reduction and alignment with international sustainability standards. It also contributes to industry research and knowledge sharing to help scale hydropower responsibly around the world.

IHA CEO, Eddie Rich, said: “Arup brings decades of global engineering exper-tise and a strong commitment to sustainable infrastructure. Their work demonstrates how hydropower and pumped storage can be delivered responsibly to support resilient, low-carbon energy systems. We are delighted to welcome Arup to IHA and look forward to working together to advance sustainable hydropower worldwide.”

Alan Thomson, Director, Global Strategic Energy Programmes at Arup, added: “Hydropower and pumped storage are essential to a resilient, low-carbon energy system. As electricity systems transform globally, the challenge is not simply to build more infrastructure, but to deliver it responsibly, balancing technical excellence, environmental care, and long-term public value. Through the projects we are delivering and our engagement with the International Hydropower Association, Arup is committed to helping the sector meet that challenge and unlock the full potential of sustainable hydropower.”

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