Ganz becomes IHA member

Ganz Electric, a globally recognised name in the transmission and distribution industry, has joined the International Hydropower Association (IHA) as a member. With more than 145 years of history in electrical engineering, Ganz is a fully Hungarian-owned company and a leading manufacturer and service provider of transformers, heavy-duty electric motors, and generators for both domestic and international markets.

Founded in 1878, the company has continually adapted to changing technologies and market needs. Its expertise spans the production of transformers up to 600 MVA and 800 kV, medium and high-voltage induction motors up to 15 MW, and synchronous generators up to 50 MVA. Complementing its manufacturing capabilities, Ganz offers comprehensive services including spare parts supply, installation and commissioning, and refurbishment of equipment, including that of other OEMs.

Recent milestones include the launch of GANZ Intelligent Solutions in 2022, a digitalisation and asset monitoring brand, as well as the reopening of its in-house steel structure factory in 2023. The company continues to invest in modern design, technology and customer-focused solutions, under its guiding motto: ‘Tradition for innovation.’

Gergely Gál, CEO of Ganz, said: “Sustainable hydropower is a key goal to save our planet. By designing and manufacturing in the EU, Ganz Electric will proudly support sustainable hydro energy generation by providing key electrical equipment, while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability throughout our design, production, and partnership cycles.”

Eddie Rich, Chief Executive of IHA, added: “We are delighted to welcome Ganz Electric to IHA. With its long-standing tradition of innovation and commitment to sustainability, Ganz brings valuable expertise to our global network. We look forward to working together to ensure hydropower continues to play a leading role in the clean energy transition.”

