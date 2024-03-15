Octopus Energy invests in Lintas Green Energy

Octopus Energy’s generation arm invests in renewables developer Lintas Green Energy in a move to turbocharge Germany’s energy revolution, bringing bills down for customers while driving net zero.

The deal sees Octopus’ Sky fund (ORI SCSp) take a 50% stake of Lintas Green Energy, an Oldenburg-based experienced and fast-growing green energy developer to accelerate their growth across the country.

The investment will help build new wind and solar farms, targeting 1 GW by 2030 – enough clean energy to power 370 000 German homes.

Lintas has already built green energy projects in areas like Lower Saxony – a state which last year covered 100% of its electricity demand from its own renewable generation for the first time.

The green energy developer currently has more than 20 projects in its fast-growing pipeline across several more states, including Hesse, Bavaria and Saxony-Anhalt.

Octopus’ funding will enable it to expand further and form energy supply deals to help energy-intensive businesses decarbonise their operations.

The news comes as Octopus ramps up its renewables activity in Germany, with plans to channel more than €1 billion into the country’s clean energy infrastructure by 2027.

Octopus entered Germany’s renewables market in June 2022 and has rapidly accelerated its projects. This is Octopus’ 8th investment in the market and follows hot on the heels of its acquisition of Schiebsdorf solar farm, the largest solar farm in its portfolio.

Octopus is also partnering with major German corporations to help them cut emissions. Just last month it struck a deal with one of the country’s largest steel producers, Salzgitter Group, to supply it with solar energy for the production of green steel.

“Germany has been a leader of the global ‘Energiewende’ since the 80s. We’re proud to be able to help the country speed up this transition by backing green projects and developers that are driving a cleaner, cheaper future,” said Alex Brierley, co-head of Octopus Energy Generation’s fund management business. “This latest deal with Lintas Green Energy is our 8th renewables deal in Germany and our first investment in a company creating new green power – and it won’t be our last.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.