Tenaris and Green Therma partner to advance next-generation geothermal solutions in Europe

Tenaris has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Green Therma, a Denmark-based developer of closed-loop geothermal systems, to accelerate next-generation geothermal solutions in Europe.

The collaboration brings together Tenaris’s global expertise in tubular manufacturing, TenarisHydril premium connections and well services with Green Therma’s proprietary Heat4EverTM solution, based on patented DualVacTM pipe technology, a vacuum-insulated pipe system engineered to minimise heat loss and maintain consistent thermal performance.

By combining technological innovation with industrial capabilities, both companies will work to support the advancement of closed-loop geothermal systems. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to contributing to Europe’s energy transition by enabling clean, locally produced heat and reducing reliance on imported energy sources.

“Scaling geothermal requires both strong technology and the right industrial partnerships. With Tenaris, we gain a partner with the capabilities and global reach needed to support the next phase of Heat4Ever development as a competitive and scalable geothermal energy solution,” said Jørgen Peter Rasmussen, CEO of Green Ther-ma.

“This collaboration brings our advanced technologies, dedicated services and technical expertise to a fast-emerging geothermal application. By combining innovation and strong co-operation through a full European supply chain, we aim to reduce reliance on imported energy and strengthen Europe’s energy independence and resilience,” added Alessandro D’Angelo, Tenaris Commercial VP for Europe, Caspian Sea and Sub-Saharan Africa.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!