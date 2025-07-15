Eco Wave Power finalises floaters production

Eco Wave Power Global AB, a leading onshore wave energy technology company, has announced the completion of production of all floaters for its first US wave energy project, located at the Port of Los Angeles.

The milestone marks a key step forward in the implementation of the first-ever onshore wave energy pilot station in the US. The floaters – custom-engineered wave energy devices – were fully manufactured by All-Ways Metal, a woman-owned metal fabrication company based in California and the official US manufacturing partner for the pilot.

With the painting phase now finalised, the floaters are moving into the final assembly and logistics phase in preparation for deployment, which is expected to begin later this month.

“This is a proud moment for our team and for the future of wave energy in the UD,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. “The completion of all floaters signals that this long-anticipated project is no longer theoretical – it’s ready for real-world application. Thanks to our outstanding partners at All-Ways Metal, we are demonstrating that high-quality, US-based cleantech manufacturing is not only possible but thriving.”

The floaters will be installed on a pre-existing jetty structure at the Port of Los Angeles, where wave motion will be converted into clean electricity by Eco Wave Power’s patented onshore conversion unit. The system offers a low-maintenance, environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional offshore wave energy technologies.

Earlier this year, representatives from Eco Wave Power and the Port of Los Angeles conducted a joint visit to the installation site, finalising the deployment strategy. The official opening of the project is expected to take place later this summer.

