Wales and Galicia join forces to advance tidal energy blade

A new project to develop next-generation tidal turbine blades is underway in Wales, bringing together leading organisations from across the marine energy sector. Menter Môn Morlais Ltd, the owner of Europe’s largest consented tidal energy scheme, is playing a central role in driving this initiative forward. Backed by £1 million Welsh government funding through the VInnovate programme, the project aims to design turbine blades that are more efficient and durable, ready for deployment in harsh tidal environments off the coast of Ynys Môn (Anglesey).

The initiative sees AMRC Cymru, ORE Catapult, and Menter Môn’s Morlais project partner with Galician firms Magallanes Renovables and D3 Applied Technologies. The collaboration combines advanced manufacturing expertise, innovative design capabilities, and experience in marine energy and will further strengthen Wales’s position as a prominent player in tidal technology.

Andy Billcliff, Chief Executive of Menter Môn Morlais Ltd, said: “This project promotes international collaboration and supports long-term economic benefits for Ynys Môn, in terms of jobs, skills, innovation and clean energy. It’s a step towards making tidal a reliable, scalable part of our net zero future in Wales.”

Alejandro Marques, Chief Executive of Magallanes Renovables, added: “We’re proud to contribute our proven tidal technology to this partnership. By combining Galician engineering experience with the established expertise of Wales in marine energy, we can advance the development of sustainable and commercially viable tidal energy. This collaboration highlights the practical benefits of international cooperation in tackling clean energy challenges.”

The next phase will focus on prototyping and testing, helping to prepare the technology for real-world deployment. It will also support knowledge-sharing between partners and contribute to future innovation in the tidal energy sector.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!