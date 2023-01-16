Minesto awarded contract for tidal development services

Minesto has been contracted to support a leading Asian corporation in the offshore energy sector for the evaluation of a tidal-current site targeting deployment of Minesto Dragon Class tidal energy power plants. The work is planned to be completed in 1Q23 and has an initial order value of €35 000.

Minesto offers a structured approach to site identification and evaluation based on hands-on experience from existing sites in Wales, the UK, and the Faroe Islands.

“Given the unique production site characteristics of our technology, it is vital that we now offer these services to third-party project developers, in addition to our own ongoing site development activities,” said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

Site development is the initial step for the offshore energy sector to enter the ocean renewable value chain. Offshore operators also bring complementary strengths to Minesto with their established marine operations and experience in large energy infrastructure projects.

“It is most valuable for us that site identification and feasibility services engage independent project investors and energy project developers. Willingness to procure site identification and assessment is key to our product sales and large scale build out. A milestone has been reached in the Asian market,” added Dr Martin Edlund.

