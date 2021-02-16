Simec Atlantis Energy supplies tidal turbine to Japan

SAE, the global sustainable energy generation company and technology developer, is has announced that its Scottish built tidal turbine and generation equipment have been successfully installed in the Goto Island chain in Japan. The tidal turbine clocked its first 10 MWh of generation within the first 10 days of operation and is now producing clean electricity in Japan.

The project included leasing tidal generation equipment and providing offshore construction services to Kyuden Mirai Energy (KME) for a pilot turbine located in the straits of Naru Island, within the southern Japanese Goto island chain. The SAE designed and manufactured AR500 tidal turbine was assembled at SAE’s operations and maintenance base at Nigg Energy Park in Scotland. The turbine was assembled and tested in nine weeks before shipping to Japan.

Offshore construction of the tidal generation equipment took just five days to complete, beginning with the laying of the cable, landing of the foundation structure and ballast to the sea floor, connection of the cable, and finally the installation of the turbine to the foundation.

