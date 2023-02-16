Thomas Thor announces Thor Executive

Thomas Thor has announced that KeySource Global, a US-based executive search and leadership consultancy focused on the nuclear industry, has been rebranded to Thor Executive, bringing organisations across North America greater access to an extensive pool of global talent with specialised experience.

Thomas Thor, the leading global recruitment company for the net zero energy transition, acquired KeySource Global in 2016; a team with deep experience delivering high-calibre, business critical talent to some of North America’s most important nuclear organisations and projects. This announcement brings Thomas Thor’s global executive search and leadership consultancy services under a unified global brand.

“Establishing Thor Executive as a dedicated leadership solutions service is an important milestone for Thomas Thor. For years, we have been trusted to identify and secure exceptional talent for some of the most important projects happening across the energy transition, including solar, wind, nuclear, and grid transformation. This is testament to the team’s diligence, knowledge, and depth of professional networks,” commented Callum Thomas, CEO of Thomas Thor.

Thor Executive is led by a team of highly experienced leadership consultants. In North America, Diane Hoelzel, Director, leads the business. James O’Shaughnessy, Director, leads the business across EMEA. Together they harness the team’s strength in talent attraction, succession planning and workforce development. Thor Executive also benefits from Thomas Thor’s leadership on issues, such as equality and diversity.

