ANDRITZ to equip India’s largest pumped storage plant

ANDRITZ will equip Torrent Power’s new Saidongar-1 Karjat pumped storage plant with 10 pump turbine units and additional electromechanical equipment.

The order value is in the low three-digit million euro range and will be included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for 1Q26.

With a capacity of 3000 MW, Saidongar-1 Karjat, located in the state of Maharashtra, will be India’s largest pumped storage plant. Once operational, it will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 4.55 million tpy, roughly equivalent to taking around 1 million cars off the road annually. With an annual energy production of 6241 GWh, it will play an essential role in India’s energy planning and economic growth.

ANDRITZ’s scope for the Saidongar-1 Karjat project comprises the design, manufacture, installation, testing, and commissioning of ten reversible pump turbines, motor-generators, and related electromechanical equipment. The project will be executed leveraging ANDRITZ’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India, supported by the company’s global network.

M/s Torrent Energy Storage Solutions Private Ltd, a subsidiary of Torrent Power Ltd, stated: “The Saidongar-1 Karjat pumped storage project marks a significant step in Torrent Power’s commitment to driving India’s clean energy transition. As the country’s largest pumped storage plant, it will be key to enabling round-the-clock renewable power. With ANDRITZ as our technology partner, we are confident in delivering a world-class facility that supports India’s energy security and sustainability goals.”

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